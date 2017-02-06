Latest news headlines – February 6 2017 Doctors’ strike top on governors’ agenda

Doctors’ strike which is now in its third month was top of the agenda as Governors convened to find solutions to various problems facing counties.

The Council of Governors was expected to meet today afternoon to discuss significant issues affecting their regions with the medic’s work boycott and the drought situation among top issues to be discussed

The ravaging drought has left several parts of the country famished due to lack of food and water.

Last month, the National Drought Management Authority CEO James Oduor said at least 23 counties were experiencing harsh drought with an estimated 1.3 million people affected.

READ ALSO:Doctors out of the woods… for now

The Governors will also seek to address the doctors’ strike that has left public hospitals paralysed for almost three months now. Only last week, the court ordered fresh negotiations with the doctors.

It is hoped that soon the country will find a solution to the doctors’ strike as Kenyans across the country continue to wander from hospital to hospital looking for treatment.

READ ALSO:Your CBA is illegal, Senator Machage tell striking doctors

Labour Party to declare poll plans soon

The Labour Party will soon declare which presidential candidate or coalition it will support, leader Ababu Namwamba has said.

Speaking after a three-day retreat at Sentrim Hotel in Nakuru’s Elementaita area, Namwamba said the party is still deliberating which way to go.

There has been speculation on which coalition between NASA and Jubilee the Labour Party would support.

Namwamba who was accompanied by the party chairperson Prof Julia Ojiambo and Secretary General David Makali said the party was not under pressure to make the decision.

He also urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to quickly address issues raised by other parties that may undermine its credibility.

"There are numerous anomalies that have been exposed in the ongoing voter registration exercise that must be addressed urgently to assure the country and candidates that the elections will be free, fair and credible, " Ababu Namwamba said.

Namwamba urged IEBC to move fast and set up an inter-party consultative forum to interrogate the exercise.