KQ to boost business and leisure travel by making full range of content available via Amadeus

National carrier Kenya Airways and Amadeus a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for the global travel industry have renewed a long-term Content Agreement that sees “The Pride of Africa” facilitate consumer choice by making its full range of travel offers accessible to Amadeus’ global travel agency community. Travellers and travel agents around the world will continue to enjoy freedom of choice as Kenya Airways makes its full range of fares, availability and schedules accessible through the Amadeus distribution channel.

“Our long-standing partnership with Amadeus and its global travel agency community is instrumental to ensuring travellers have the freedom to access and shop from our complete offering, wherever they may be and through whichever channel they prefer. This year, KQ has turned 40 and has great offerings for its guests. This renewed distribution agreement facilitates our ability to work efficiently with our travel agency partners, while enjoying the brand exposure and growth opportunities the Amadeus distribution channel brings us”,

Vincent Coste, Commercial Director , Kenya Airways commented.

Amadeus’ customer groups include travel providers (e.g. airlines, hotels, rail and ferry operators, etc.), travel sellers (travel agencies and websites), and travel buyers (corporations and travel management companies).The Amadeus group employs around 13,000 people worldwide, across central sites in Madrid (corporate headquarters), Nice (development) and Erding (operations), as well as 71 local Amadeus Commercial Organisations globally. The group operates a transaction-based business model.

“Whether for business or to enjoy the rich and vast cultural offering Kenya has to offer, we are pleased to help keep the door to one of Africa’s most exciting countries wide open. The renewed agreement with Kenya Airways is great news for travellers and travel agents as it ensures they can easily access the comprehensive content they need to enjoy transparency, comparison and choice,”

Said Maher Koubaa, Vice-President, Airline Commercial Middle East & Africa at Amadeus.

Kenya Airways, carries over four million passengers annually. The airline was recently voted the Leading Airline in Africa by passengers in the World Travel Awards. It has been voted the Leading Airline in Africa – Business Class four years in a row. Kenya Airways takes pride for being in the forefront of connecting Africa to the World and the World to Africa through its hub at the new ultra-modern Terminal 1A at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.