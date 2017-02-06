Jubilee party is flawed and dented, Uhuru ally says

At least three politicians have today announced their defection Jubilee party to Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti, Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua and Embu Deputy Governor Dorothy Nditi decamped today and were welcomed to Maendeleo Chap chap (CCM) by the party Alfred Mutua.

Mr Kivuti who is eyeing the Embu gubernatorial position was however quick to affirm that his defection does not affect his support for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy re-election bid as the party also supports their endorsement for a second term in office.

Ms Njagagua said he will defend his seat on MCC ticket while Ms Nditi will be going for the Embu women representative position.

Mr Kivuti who led the group said they were forced to decamp because the situation in Jubilee party was no longer ‘tenable’

“I must say, our defections is not by coincidence but by choice,” said Kivuti.

He exuded confidence that he will trounce his opponents in the august polls and clinch the Embu governorship position.

“This is a turning point for the people of Embu and we are opening a new chapter. This unity of purpose for development,” he added.

His defection came barely four days after Meru gubernatorial aspiramt ditched jubilee for Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

Mwiria who was serving President adviser on Education Dr. Kilemi Mwiria blamed ‘political bullying’ for his defection, and similar sentiments that were echoed by Kivuti.

“I have no problem with the Jubilee party led by Mr Kenyatta, but there is a problem with Jubilee in Meru and Embu counties,”Kivuti said

“But with Maendeleo chap chap, the people of Embu have an opportunity to elect me as their governor,” Kivuti reiterated amid cheers from his supporters who were present at MCC party headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi.

Ms Nditi denied that they bolted from Jubilee party for fear of losing in the nominations.

“We have not defected to Maendeleo chap chap because we feared nominations but the truth is that Jubilee party nominations won’t be free and fair,” she said.

Njagagua said MCC party is development conscious and is friendly to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I am coming to a party that is not only friendly but also development conscious and supports President Uhuru Kenyatta re-election” he said.

“I hope the people of Meru will give you all the seats available in Embu county,” Njagagua told his new party boss Dr. Alfred Mutua.

The Machakos governor welcomed the career politician saying that Kenyans are tired of leaders engaging in empty rhetoric and divisive politics while our people suffer.

“Some of us have already shown that we can change lives with Maendeleo Chap Chap,” Mutua said.

