Business highlights – 62% of counties found guilty of ethnic bias in hiring

62% of counties found guilty of ethnic bias in hiring

A report on the socio-economic audit of the new Constitution compiled by a team led by Auditor-General Edward Ouko shows that 62% of the counties have failed the regional and ethnic diversity test.

More than two thirds of the 47 counties have dismissed the law on hiring as local community members take up nearly all the appointments.

The Constitution requires them to hire no more than 70 per cent from one ethnic community, which was meant to discourage use of ethnicity as the basis for distributing jobs.

County governments are not complying with the provisions on inclusivity and promotion of regional and ethnic diversity in Kenya, says the report.

The data shows that counties have hired invariably from the group that is numerically dominant in the county.

Section 65 of the County Government’s Act requires their public service boards to ensure that at least 30 per cent of vacant posts at entry level are filled by candidates who are not from the dominant ethnic community in the county. Data produced by the Ouko team however shows that a single ethnic community accounts for up to 80 per cent in some countries with the worst being 97.9 per cent.

Nyamira, Bomet, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Elgeyo Marakwet, Tharaka Nithi, Kericho, Murang’a and Uasin Gishu make the top 10 violating counties with each having, made between 93 and 97.9 per cent appointments from dominant tribes. Only 17 counties adhered to this requirement among them Laikipia, Migori, Trans Nzoia, Busia, Mandera, Garissa, Nakuru, Nairobi, Mombasa, Embu, and Tana River.

Centum buys 20-acre Kiambu land as investor commences plan to set up elite international schools

Financial services firm, Centum Investments has bought 20 acres of land in Kiambu, setting in motion a plan to build a chain of elite international schools.

The land, near the popular Paradise Lost recreation park, has been bought from the family of a former Gatundu MP and coffee tycoon, Zakaria Kimemia Gakunju.

Centum said in its filings that the total land on which the proposed project will be developed is 20 acres, of which 17 acres will be used for the school, and three acres set aside for future teaching staff and student accommodation.

The land has been hived off a 160-acre coffee estate that is now owned by the late Gakunju’s children.

Centum, in partnership with a Dubai-based PE firm and an international chain of schools, plans to build a 2,000-capacity institution that will admit pupils from kindergarten to high school.

Regulatory filings show that construction of the school that is due to admit its pioneer pupils in September 2018 will cost Ksh535 million. Property developers familiar with land prices in the area say the consortium may have paid at least Ksh1.2 billion to secure the land (at the rate of about Sh60 million per acre), handing the Gakunju family a tidy payout.

The consortium, which includes Investbridge Capital and Sabis, has cleared off the area and is currently tendering for the project in readiness for groundbreaking expected to take place within the next few months. The venture is 40 per cent owned by Centum, 40 per cent Investbridge and 20 per cent Sabis.

Centum and Investbridge will manage the school while Sabis will supply its proprietary curriculum and textbooks, under an investment vehicle called Africa Crest Education Holdings Limited.

Government to buy 100,000 starving cattle to stem livestock farmers’ losses

The government will buy emaciated livestock from parts of Baringo County to insulate farmers against possible losses as drought ravages the area.

Water Principal Secretary Fred Segor said the initiative aims to buy about 100,000 livestock from areas worst hit by water and pasture scarcity including Tiaty and Baringo North sub-counties.

Prof Segor noted that the project would protect livestock farmers from incurring losses while allowing them to re-stock after the long rain season starts.

The project has begun in 23 arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL) in devolved units including Samburu County.

Speaking in Kabarnet town at the launch of the programme on Monday, the PS said the programme will target drought-stricken areas such as Saimo Soi, Tiaty, Barwessa ,Baringo South and Mogotio.

He added that the government had allocated funds to the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) to enable farmers to sell their cattle to protect them from the ravaging drought.

Prof Segor said the livestock bought will be taken to Nairobi for slaughter. READ: Traders reap big from selling hay in drought-stricken Samburu.

Turkana leaders want famine declared national disaster In late November, the chairman of parliament’s Agriculture, Livestock and Co-operatives committee Adan Mohammed Noor disclosed that Sh600 million has been set aside to buy livestock from pastoral communities.