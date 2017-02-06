Another twist in the Kenyan premier league as relegated Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka FC are reinstated

Sofapaka FC and Muhoroni Youth will play in the 2017 Kenyan Premier League after they were reinstated back to the league.

Football Kenya Premier League relegated the two teams for failing to meet the Caf Club Licensing threshold and promoted Vihiga United and KCB to the top tier.

Subsequently, KCB and Vihiga United will play in the National Super League NSL.

The 2017 Kenyan Premier league SEASON is set to kick off this Saturday.

In yet another twist, Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Limited has included Muhoroni Youth FC and Sofapaka FC in the fixtures for the 2017 season set to get underway on Saturday in defiance of Football Kenya Federation’s ruling to relegate both teams from the top flight.

The league management body further excluded Zoo Kericho FC, Nakumatt FC, Vihiga United FC and KCB FC who had been promoted to the KPL by the federation from the fixtures list as the domestic football crisis deepens.

Only the top-two last from last season’s National Super League are included, winners Nzoia United and Kariobangi Sharks as KPL maintained their 16-team format that had been scrapped in favour of 18 by FKF.

In a press release sent to newsrooms by KPL, the fixtures can only be reviewed and amended ‘if and when the league is expanded to 18’.

"Today the KPL Governing Council met and unanimously adopted this statement and agreed to support, and also enjoin KPL in, an immediate and urgent petition by Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka against their irregular and dubious ‘relegation’," Statement from KPL

And just like Muhoronini Youth’s chairman Moses Adagala and his counterpart Elly Kalekwa of Sofapaka had affirmed their teams will play in the season openers, his team will face Western Stima away in Kisumu Moi Stadium on February 12 while Sofapaka host Ulinzi Stars at their new home Nyayo Stadium on 15.