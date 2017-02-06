4 new acts that need to do better in 2017

Gin Ideal

The Grandpa singer is a lovely girl by most appearances and it might seem like an outright attack but this comes from a place of concern. Her singing skills do require a fair amount of fine tuning. She has officially released a couple of singles and a much flashier remix to one of them but the comment section of these songs seem to be flooded with either praise for her luminous beauty or criticisms for her off-key voice. Gin Ideal’s ‘Rede’ had potential to be bigger than it was and maybe that’s Grandpa’s fault but 2017 awaits, let’s see what else this songbird has in store apart from just being ‘rede’.

Kush Tracey

At this point rapper Kush Tracey is more popular for being Timmy T dat’s ex-girlfriend and all the hijinks that the job has entailed than her music. ‘Dandia’ was arguably the song of 2015, and even though it was in response to the Kristoff jam, there was no escaping the tune. It gave her a huge boost. We have seen a couple of more releases from her, none including a dog in car, none getting the number of views ‘Dandia’ obtained. Does anybody even remember the song ‘Playboy’ anymore?

Zikki

This is actually the most disappointing entry on this list because Zikki is an incredibly talented band. Their popularity seems to start and end with the sing the band did with Jaguar ‘Take it Slow.’ Believe it or not the track is the most viewed video on the Main Switch Studios channel with 1.5 million hits and counting. Which goes to show the magnetism of this band but they haven’t technically released a video since and maybe that’s not their strong suit but numbers don’t lie.

Amileena

So, Amileena isn’t a new artiste if we are set on technicalities but doesn’t she feel new though? She might or might not have been Calvo Mistari’s miss at one point but that seems to be the end of any news about her. She seems to have faded into the same ether that took Tusker Project Fame. Amos and Josh, who have starred on the same show are still around making hits and melodies. Amileena is reportedly taking a break, who knows for how long.

