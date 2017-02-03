Video: Diamond Platnumz wants to marry you

February 3, 2017 49 Views

Tanzanian music artiste Diamond Platnumz has crossed continents and now brings you’want to marry you’ a new hit music video featuring American RnB superstar Neyo. Just hours into its release, the new music video is receiving great reviews with massive views on Youtube.

Check it out here:

