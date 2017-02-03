UoN maintains its positions as East Africa favourite ‘education gold mine’.

University of Nairobi (UoN) has for the third time in a row maintained its top spot of being the best university among Kenyan universities and East Africa region.
A research by Spanish Research firm Webometrics placed the institution at number 8 in Africa and 775 in the world in the just released edition of Webometrics Ranking, January 2017.
The institution headed by Vice Chancellor Prof. Peter Mbithi prides itself of being the fountain of education among East African and Kenyan universities.
According to the results published on the Ranking Web of Universities website, the University of Nairobi was also ranked position 11 in the presence parameter worldwide .
“Presence is the number of pages of the main web domain of the institution and on the visibility parameter which is the number of external networks originating backlinks to the institutions web pages, UoN is position 785,” Webometrics said in its findings.
In addition, Transparency, according the firm ranking reflects the number of citations from top and ranked number 910.
On the other hand, scholar parameter which reflects the number of papers amongst the top 10% most cited in 26 disciplines, UoN recorded a significant improvement to position 1513.
The global university ranking covered more than 24,000 Higher Education Institutions worldwide.
In the past, there has been speculation that Kenyatta University, which has lately expanded rapidly, could topple UoN as the country’s most prestigious institution.
Nevertheless, Moi University and Egerton University took position two and three respectively after recording an improvement in their overall web ranking.
Makerere University has been ranked position two in the East Africa region.
Harvard University took first position in the world ranking, while South Africa’s University of Cape Town leads the ranking in Africa.
The Webometrics Ranking is the largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institutions.
The University ranking is aimed at promoting academic web presence and supporting the Open Access initiatives for increasing significantly the transfer of scientific and cultural knowledge generated by the university to the whole society.
