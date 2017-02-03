Looking for plans this Valentine’s Day? Take a peek

It’s like it’s lost in the 90s all over again, but better. Girl group SWV and boy-band Blackstreet are going to be in town ladies and it’s about time we remembered what’s it’s like to be in love.

“This show is a first of its kind in many ways,” said Nimu, CEO of Nimu Premier Events. “We are making this Valentine’s season extra special by creating the perfect romantic mood for you to fall in love again.”

The show set to go down on Saturday February 18 will be nothing like you’ve seen before. Premier Events promises a unique event experience starting with a red carpet, valet services, a ‘love potion’ aka drinks right when you enter the venue, a 3-course meal and a big surprise for everyone once the night winds down as you enjoy the show. Ticket upgrades and 5-star service courtesy of the Sarova Hotels will all be availed to guests. Ticket holders will receive a variety of special giveaways including gifts, dinner packages and complimentary hotel vouchers.

Not only will the stars of the concert spend a couple of days taking the culture in, they might just show up at a place near you. Breakfast in the bush and a visit to a local mall including a visit to a market are on the itinerary.

Advance tickets to the event are currently available on mymookh.com and MPESA Paybill number 314450 for Sh.3000 (Regular), Sh.10,000 (VIP) and Sh.25,000 (VVIP).