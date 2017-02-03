Paying additional Sh11 billion for Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline will overburden taxpayers, Parliamentary Committee tells KPC

The Parliamentary Public Investments Committee has ordered Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) to halt an additional pay of Sh11 billion for the Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline

Sang affirmed that the general project completion is currently at 78% whereas the construction of the particular pipeline is 90%

A Vision 2030 flagship project, the development of the twenty-inch diameter 450km pipeline commenced in 2014 and is foretold to be completed in April 2017.

Once complete, the pipeline would guarantee sustained, reliable and economical transportation of crude oil products within the region and meet demand within the next thirty years as it will have an installed flow rate of one million litres per hour in phase one

The Parliamentary Public Investments Committee has ordered Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) to halt an additional pay of Sh11 billion for the Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline, stating that the project would overburden taxpayers.

“The committee has ordered KPC not to accept the cost variation made by Zakhem International on the Mombasa – Nairobi pipeline,” Adan Keynan, Chairman of the committee said.

Speaking at KPC headquarters during an inspection visit of line five enhancement project by the PIC, Keynan said the Sh48 billion project is the country’s second-largest infrastructure endeavour.

KPC’s Managing Director, Joe Sang said the pipeline construction is being undertaken by the international standards organisation for the consulting engineering and construction (FIDIC) that has clear conditions for handling, among different things, claims

“The claim by Zakhem International is being reviewed under FIDIC contract conditions. It is therefore not possible for KPC to undertake payment of claim before going through this process,” he said.

Sang affirmed that the general project completion is currently at 78% whereas the construction of the particular pipeline is 90%.

KPC is substituting the predominant Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline that has been in existence for thirty-eight years now.

A Vision 2030 flagship project, the development of the twenty-inch diameter 450km pipeline commenced in 2014 and is foretold to be completed in April 2017.

Once complete, the pipeline would guarantee sustained, reliable and economical transportation of crude oil products within the region and meet demand within the next thirty years as it will have an installed flow rate of one million litres per hour in phase one.

It is projected that the line will ease traffic as it will remove over 700 trucks from the road daily, therefore, saving the government billions of shillings spent annually on road maintenance.

Furthermore, the construction of 4 extra storage tanks at national capital Terminal each with a gross capability of 33,366,000 litres is currently ongoing. It will double the storage capacity for petrol and diesel to 233 million litres from the current 100 million litres, providing spare capability for receipt of upper volumes of product expected once the Mombasa–Nairobi pipeline is replaced.