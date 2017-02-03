Nyeri matatu owners new game plan to help locals register as voters

Mount Kenya Matatu Owners Association announced that they will immediately start ferrying those with ID cards to the polling station to get listed as voters at no fee

Matatu owners from central have today announced new plans to shore up voter numbers in the region.

At a press conference in Nairobi today, the Mount Kenya Matatu Owners Association announced that they will immediately start ferrying those with ID cards to the polling station to get listed as voters at no fee.

Association Chairman Michael Kariuki said the move has been occasioned by recent statistics from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which ranked Nyeri County among the worst in the ongoing mass voter registration.

“We realised that Nyeri County was among those Counties with the least registered number of voters and as such, we decided to come up with this initiative to help IEBC achieve its six million target,’’ said Kariuki.

The association said it will reach out to IEBC officials within the region to see whether they can establish mobile voter registration centres within the region to spur up registration.

James Kahiro from the association affirmed that low turnout in voter registration within the county is due to the fact that youths have majored in businesses and have no time to go and register as voters.

‘’We appeal to our members, staff, crew and customers within the region to willingly and dutifully register as voters in larger numbers as we work with relevant bodies including IEBC to ensure we register highest number in this final mass voter registration,’’ said Kahiro.

The move comes at a time when both the Jubilee and the opposition are fighting for numbers especially from their strongholds.

Coalition for Reform and Democracy (CORD) chief Raila Odinga, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Amani National Congress Musalia Mudavadi allege that the BVR kits used to register voters in opposition strongholds are not credible.

Last week, IEBC said it had recorded only 1.5 million new voters. The Commission is targeting to register as much as six million new voters before the end of the exercise with only 1o days to go.