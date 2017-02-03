Italy donates Ksh110 million to support IEBC ahead of polls

The Italian Government has pledged to support Kenya’s preparation for the August 8th General elections with a pledge of over shs 110 million to help Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to adequately prepare for the polls.

Under the tripartite agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Italian government has committed to support IEBC with institutional capacity, legislative frameworks, citizen participation in elections and electoral dispute resolution.

“The aim of this common effort – Italy joins other donors in this initiative – is also to reach out to the Kenyan citizens and guarantee the inclusion of women, youth and persons with disabilities, both to vote and to be elected” Mauro Massoni, the Italy’s Ambassador to Kenya said in a statement .

Massoni noted that under tripartite partnership his government will facilitate the implementation of IEBC’s roadmap to the August 2017 General Elections, under the guiding principles of inclusion, equity, transparency, results orientation and collaboration.

UN Resident Coordinator to Kenya and UNDP Resident Representative to Kenya Siddharth Chatterjee appreciated the Italian for the financial support to Kenya saying the electoral assistance project contributes to Kenya’s development objectives under the vision 2030.

Chatterjee said their financial donation will help the electoral body in the electoral process itself by reinforcing the national values espoused in the Constitution of Kenya on patriotism, national unity, sharing, participation, inclusion, equality, and observance of human rights and the rule of law.

“A credible election process can only take place if democratic institutions are well managed, supported and nurtured. Developing capacities and capabilities as well as strengthening election management bodies, is therefore, crucial”. Siddharth Chatterjee observed.

UNDP with support from development partners has been providing technical assistance to elections in Kenya aimed at fostering a free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful election by strengthening the legal framework and institutional capacity of IEBC, ORPP, Judiciary and other government institutions.

The institutions contributes to management of elections; enhancing effective participation in electoral processes by citizens, especially youth, women, persons with disabilities and marginalized groups; and strengthened electoral dispute resolution.

