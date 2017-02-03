Business highlights – Give Kenyans affordable internet access to create new jobs, spur economic growth, stakeholders urged

Boosting affordable internet access will drive Kenya’s economy, create more jobs experts say

Connecting more people to reliable, affordable internet services will help grow the country’s economy, experts have affirmed.

An analysis dubbed the Ericsson Social Business Report states that Kenya has the highest concentration of undersea fiber optics in the region.

The report identifies affordability of ICT among key determinants of the success of a social business, others being the ability to connect with the targeted community in terms of proving the right services.

Cabinet Secretary for Commerce, Phyllis Kandie states that adopting such technology will help drive economic growth, creating jobs for thousands of Kenyans.

Kenya has risen to became one of the most connected countries in Africa, with 30 million internet users in 2015 alone, according to the Communications Authority. The doubling of bandwidth between 2014-2015 is said to have acted as a major catalyst to increased internet penetration, which could receive yet another boast should plans to put in place the fifth fiber optic cable through the Indian Ocean materialize.

CS Kandie has noted that Africa’s economies have capacity to withstand tremors linked to a slump in commodity prices and anti-globalization wave in the west if governments prioritize policy reforms, cross border trade and harnessing of youth bulge.

In 2015, mobile penetration in the country was estimated to be 88 per cent accounting for 38 million subscribers.

This uptake, according to the report, has paved the way for social businesses to thrive, since hindrances such as corruption have significantly reduced as a result of digitization of data and business processes.

The report, however, points out a number of grey areas which need to be addressed, should social business achieve maximum results.

Taxpayers to fork over Ksh1 billion to renovate Fort Jesus

The government will use Ksh1 billion to renovate and enhance Fort Jesus.

The walls of Kenya’s famous historical monument are chipping off due to strong sea waves.

The seafront of the 16th century fort is situated within Mombasa Old Town and it attracts thousands of tourists every year.

Rising tides are eroding the landmark, chipping away at its coral foundation and compromising its structural strength.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) had warned that heritage sites and landmarks such as Fort Jesus, the Vasco da Gama Pillar in Malindi on the North Coast, and the Old British Customs House in Vanga, Msambweni, on the South Coast, all situated on the seashore face an uncertain future due to rising sea levels.

Sports and Culture Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario said the water has been eating the fort from underneath.

The whole project, he said, will cost Ksh1 billion, sourced from government coffers lined with taxpayer funds. The cash is equivalent to funds needed by the Kenya Red Cross humanitarian group, which is seeking to address a drought epidemic currently plaguing the country.

Kenyans can now buy KEBS standards online

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has unveiled its new web store that will enable customers directly buy standards online.

The web store gives Kenyans an opportunity to obtain Kenya standards, adopted international standards and also the harmonized East African standards unlike in the past where they had to physically buy them from the Bureau’s offices.

Kenyans can access Kenya Standards via their desktop computers, laptops, tablet computers and mobile devices.

Commenting on the innovation KEBS Managing Director, Mr. Charles Ongwae said KEBS was now providing an engaging and informative experience for consumers. He noted that the new web store provides increased flexibility, supporting the future growth for of the institution.

Mr. Ongwae added that customers do not need to come physically to KEBS offices anymore to purchase the standards, adding that one can purchase the standard using a Credit Card (Visa), or via mobile money platforms, including Airtel Money and M-Pesa.

The online channel (webstore.kebs.org) also provides features that allow consumers to search for standards by document number or keyword.

KEBS expects an increase in website visitors, which will ultimately lead to an increase in standards consumption and usage and increased understanding on the solution it provides to local businesses.

The KEBS web store was developed through funding from Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA).

A Kenyan Standard is document established by consensus and approved by KEBS that provides for common and repeated use, rules, guidelines or characteristics for products and services and related processes or production methods.

Standards, therefore, help to make sure that products and services are fit for their purpose.