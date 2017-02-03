Afternoon news headlines – February 3 2017

Atwoli to mediate as doctors pardon is extended again

The Court has yet against extended the suspension of the one-month jail term for doctors union officials by seven days even as it appointed Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli to lead fresh negotiations to end the strike.

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and his PS Nicholas Muraguri have however been kept out of the new structured mediation process.

The government will be represented in the talks instead by the Attorney General and the Public Service Commission.

Others directed to join the negotiation table are the Council of Governors, KMPDU officials, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Labour and Social Services, the Federation of Kenya Employers and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights with each contributing two representatives.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa warned the doctors that the further suspension of their jail term was not an act of cowardice by the court but was meant to ensure the wheels of justice prevailed and thus should not be taken for granted.

Matiang’I intervention to see lecturers back in class

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has moved to ensure an offer is made to striking university dons so that they resume duties.

"The CS made assurances that a team from SRC and Treasury is currently working on the counter-offer scenarios before giving the necessary advice; and that a counter-offer is therefore imminent," reads the statement.

The minister has called for the intervention of both the National Treasury and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to help craft a counter offer to the 2013-2017 lecturers Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

In a statement released last evening by the University Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary General, Dr Constantine Wasonga, the union said the Treasury and SRC were working on a counter proposal to pave way for the negotiation, signing, registration and implementation of the CBA.