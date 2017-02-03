AfDB partners with Alliance for Financial Inclusion to fund regional businesses, fight poverty

Norbert Mumba, AFI Deputy Executive Director says engaging with the AfDB to scale up and deepen financial inclusion in Africa has always been seen as a natural move for AFI in Africa

Kenyan businesses and entrepreneurs are set to secure loans for their business growth after the African Development Bank (AfDB) announced a partnership deal with Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI).

This partnership is aligned with the Bank’s priorities and the Financial Sector Development Policy and Strategy aimed at enhancing access to quality financial services not only in Kenya, but across the continent as well.

The agreement further aims to create a collaboration framework to promote financial inclusion in Africa.

Norbert Mumba, AFI Deputy Executive Director says engaging with the AfDB to scale up and deepen financial inclusion in Africa has always been seen as a natural move for AFI in Africa, as it believes that AFI and the AfDB share the same objective of alleviating poverty and improving living conditions on the African continent.

“AFI considers the signing of this MoU as an important step toward improving in-country implementation of policies in African countries and making progress in achieving that crucial objective,” he said.

The Bank envisions a financial sector that is vibrant, innovative, robust and competitive both nationally and regionally.

The lender has stated that modern financial systems will steadily expand their coverage, attaining almost universal access at least 90% of the continent’s population by 2025.

The partnership will also strengthen the technical capacity of financial regulators and policy-makers across the continent to implement substantive policy reforms to advance financial inclusion.

Some of the major sectors that will benefit from the deal include those operating in the Private Sector, Statistics, Human and Social Development, Renewable Energy, ICT, Gender Women and Civil Society, Agriculture finance and Rural Development.

The move comes at a time when it is estimated that over 350 million people from Sub-Saharan Africa including 125 million farmers have no access to formal loans.

AfDB and AFI observe that financial services offered through mobile technology have revolutionised and accelerated the economic landscape in agriculture, energy, microfinance, gender access, and SME financing in many African countries.

They will seek to develop this further through initiatives such as the African Mobile Phone Financial Services Policy Initiative and digital financial inclusion, where AFI members have been ahead of the curve for almost a decade now.

According to Pierre Guislain, AfDB Vice-President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation, the Bank will leverage its resources to support AFI’s efforts on digital financial services, agricultural and SME sectors as well as gender.

“It will prioritise capacity building and knowledge sharing activities and nourish the dialogue for Africa’s policy-makers through global events and activities,” said Guislain.