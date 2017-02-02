Ngong road expansion

Ngong road is one of the notorious and most congested roads in Nairobi County, but this will soon change once a dualling project launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on August 24, 2017 is completed.

The dual carriage road will constitute 2 lanes for each direction.

In an interview with XNews, one of the engineers at the construction site today said that the construction of the 2.7KM phase one of the road which was launched in August 2016 is expected to end by July, 2017.

From the  love of lenses, X-news Photographer was able to capture the progress of the road works, bridges, large excavators, drilling equipment large commercial works and a section of the road construction.

Here are some images explaining the progress of road expansion.

Photography by :Gitobu Edwin/XNews

 

Bridge construction in progress

Traffic Congestion on Ngong road

Section of road construction underway

Roller compactor machine on course

Excavator Shovel loading dump truck at the construction site.

Construction Machines on course

A wide view of a section under Construction with a decent draining system

Engineers working on a drainage system

Truck offloads gravel

 

 

 

