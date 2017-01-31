Why I lost out on AU top job, CS Amina Mohamed speaks out

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has cited Africa’s division along linguistic lines as the key reason she lost the African Union Commission chairperson post.

The CS who had been widely tipped for the AU top job was yesterday floored by Chad Foreign Affairs minister Moussa Mahamat after seven rounds of voting at the union’s headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ambassador Mohamed has now attributed her loss to the continent’s division along language lines with West African countries, mainly French-speaking nations, heavily backing the Chadian candidate.

Addressing her first interview after yesterday’s vote, Ms Mohamed said she would now focus on fulfilling her duties as Kenya’s foreign minister.

"It is sad that Africa is divided along language lines. It is a good lesson for us moving forward, " Foreign Affairs CS Amina Mohamed said.

READ MORE: How Kenyans reacted to Amina Mohamed failed AU post bid

The soft-spoken ambassador also said that Kenya would investigate assertions that member states of the East African Community (EAC) did not back its bid for the post.

"We have to interrogate the claims that some of our neighbours didn’t stand with us in AUC chair vote, " she added.

This comes after neighbours Uganda which was expected to back Mohammed, abandoned the CS after the first round of the voting, further complicating her chances of becoming the continent’s top diplomat.

"Appearances are deceptive, it’s a good lesson to learn,” she added saying the country must question its neighbours’ lack of support" she added.

Although the Foreign Affairs CS led in the third and fourth rounds, the seat slipped away from her in the fifth round after three countries that had initially supported her withdrew their support in favour of her opponent.