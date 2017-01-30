Students now threaten to join lecturer’s strike

University Students say they are ready to take on the government following their laxity to intervene on the on-going lecturers strike.

Lecturers’ CBA seeks a 300 per cent pay hike and harmonization of salaries with workers of the same academic levels in other fields.

University students have threatened to join their lecturer’s on strike if the don’s work boycott is not resolved in a two days. The lecturer’s strike entered its second week today January 30, 2017 .

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i last week asked the dons to suspend the industrial action until March to allow more time for negotiations on the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

But the dons have defied the calls, telling the CS that the strike will continue until the CBA is negotiated, registered and implemented.

And their absence from lecturer halls seem to have now gotten the impatience of students who have also threaten to join them.

“If the strike persists for the next two days and the government continue to play cat and mouse games with Kenyans, we will join the lecturers in their strike starting Wednesday,” Multimedia University of Kenya students governing Council Secretary General Talo Harrison told X News on phone.

“It is so sad having a government that does not care for its citizens,” he reckoned.

In an interview with X news on Monday, University Academic Staff Union (UASU) Organising Secretary (University of Nairobi Chapter) Dr. Maloba Wekesa said their demands for fair remuneration was reasonable and can be sustained by the country’s economy.

“What we are asking as lecturers is reasonable and sustainable for the government and the country’s economy. We urge the government to immediately implement the 2013 Collective Bargaining Agreement,” Dr. Wekesa said.

Dr. Wekesa maintained that even in the face of uncertainty, lecturers in the country were more than willing to report back to their work stations, as long as their predicament is not given a blind eye.

He accused the government of treating its workers with contempt.

Inter Public University Council Consultative Forum {IPUCCF) Chairperson Prof. Ratemo Michieka had said last week that government had tabled a counter offer to striking dons, Dr. Wekesa said no such deal was offered to them.

The lecturers are demanding a 300 per cent pay hike and harmonisation of salaries with workers of the same academic levels in other fields in their CBA.

They also want the government to improve the working conditions in their work stations, with some alleging they do not have teaching aids like sound projectors that would allow them to handle the rising numbers of students, with a single class at times accommodating 1,500 learners.

In the 33 public universities there are about three hundred full lecturers with a sizeable number of support staff spread across the in the country, and there decision to down tools has paralyzed learning in public universities for the last one week.

The academic staff, comprising professors, associate professors, senior lecturers, lecturers, assistant lecturers, tutorial fellows and graduate assistants said that since 2010, their basic salaries and house allowances have not been reviewed.

They complain of being overworked and underpaid, affecting morale, and research, teaching and innovation outputs.

The dons also claim that all efforts to have representation in the negotiations by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and Treasury have been frustrated.

Talks to resolve the current impasse between the lecturers and the government have borne little fruit, with the three per cent counter offer termed a drop in the ocean.