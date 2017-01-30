Change tact or fail like your predecessors, Wabukala told

Newly appointed Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairperson Eliud Wabukala has been asked to bring a more thoughtful approach against the war on corruption of fail terribly like his predecessors.

Transparency International Kenya and other civil societies have asked Archbishop Wabukala to consider empowering the National Anti-Corruption Campaign Steering Committee to aid in preventing corruption and allow the commission play a more robust investigative role.

They argue that the anti-graft body has been losing the war on corruption due to poor policies in relation to investigations leading to poorly prosecuted cases in court.

Wabukala was sworn in to office last week promising to cooperate with relevant institutions to slay the graft to its entirety.

"We are challenging our new EACC chairman to change tactic if has to win this war. Let him give more powers to the anti-corruption campaign steering committee to prevent graft tendencies and have him do thorough investigations to the old cases, " Mr Kimeu said.

According to Kimeu, Archbishop Wabukala will have to confront cases of grand corruption in the executive in order to rebuild confidence among Kenyans who feels are socially excluded in nation building.

"A majority of Kenyans feel that they have been denied their human or are socially excluded in making of the nation. He will have to touch the mighty to win the trust of such citizens, " Kimeu added.

Kenya has hardly broken the ceiling of the last quartile in the CPI ranking ten years in a row and being ranked among the 20 most corrupt nations globally.

"Corruption has become more persistent and consistent in recent years. It’s not surprising that Kenya continues to drop on the CPI. In 2016 more corruption scandals came to light with hardly any resolution to existing ones. There are no indications that this trend will be reversed in the circumstances, " he warned.

The sentintmnets comes barely a week after a gloomy report by the TI revealing that Kenya continued to perform dismally in its fight against corruption after dropping six positions in the global Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

Kenya dropped from position 139 in the 2015 index to position 145 out of 176 in the 2016 index.

Regionally, Kenya came third after Rwanda and Tanzania who scored 54 and 32 respectively and were ranked 50 and 116 globally. Uganda was ranked 151 with a score of 25.

Wabukala has since promised to strengthen his secretariat and work with all stakeholders in leading a campaign to awaken the nation’s consciousness.