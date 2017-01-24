Rosemary Odinga is his dad’s ‘manual backup’ for the 2017 presidential race, Jubilee MP claims

Gichugu Member of Parliament Barua Njogu has sensationally claimed that cord leader Raila Odinga’s daughter quest for Kibra constituency seat is back up plan for Odinga’s 2017 Presidential ambitions.

Njogu alleged on Tuesday that Ms Rosemary Odinga intention for vie for Kibra seat currently held by Ken Okoth might not be on her own but ‘a safe political landing’ for the opposition chief.

“The daughter of Raila Odinga is the former PM’s ‘manual backup’ in Kibera,” Barua told Citizen TV breakfast show on Tuesday 24th, 2016.

“If Odinga loses, Rosemary will resign & pave way for Odinga’s election as Kibra MP and he becomes leader of minority,” he added.

Raila Odinga’s eldest daughter Rosemary on Saturday launched his bid for the Kibra seat on Saturday flanked by a host of politicians raising political temperatures in the constituency.

Ms Odinga told youths who had gathered at Kamukunji grounds which is popular for political meetings, to register in big numbers as voters in readiness for the August 8th elections.

Barua, a Jubilee legislator reckoned that former premier’s daughter political launch over the weekend was suspicious barely seven months to the General elections.

“The scheme and agenda bigger than we can see it,” Barua noted.

Barely hours after Ms Odinga launching his campaigns, a former aide to Cord leader Raila Odinga, Eliud Owalo taken to the social media to tell the former premier to allegedly stop interfering with matters concerning the next leader of Kibra constituency or risk losing a chance of being president.



“Raila Odinga should choose between Kibra Constituency and the Presidency. He will not get both at the same time,” Mr Owalo wrote on his Facebook page.

However, the incumbent Ken Okoth said Tuesday morning that he will not be swayed by his political detractors and competitors

“I intend to serve more than one term in Kibra to continue the unfinished work ,” Okoth wrote on his twitter account.