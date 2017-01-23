Why MPs will be spending less time in parliament as 2017 general election nears

Key parliamentary activities are likely to be grounded as parliament reconvenes on Tuesday 24th January, 2016 for its fourth and final lap of the eleventh Parliament.

The last session of the eleventh Parliament will run from January 24th to end of April to pave way for dissolution of the Senate and the National Assembly in readiness for the August 8th elections.

Being an electioneering period, the two houses of parliament will be faced with major quorum hitches crippling passage of crucial bills and adopting committee reports, as senators and Members of Parliament (MPs) will not be keen in attending sessions but will be extensively engaged in early vote-hunting missions in their respective constituencies.

READ ALSO: More than Sh300 million spent on Amina’s AU bid

It is also widely expected that majority of the Parliamentary sessions will be stalled as the lawmakers retreat to mobilize and sensitize voters on the ongoing national voter mobilization campaign.

In the ongoing voter mass voter registration, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) plans to list up to six million new voters in its second mass voter enlisting that kicked off last week.

IEBC seeks to raise the number of registered voters by 4 to 6 million in the run-up to the August General Election.

The mass listing process comes amid a row between the ruling Jubilee and the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) over the voting system that should be adopted for the August 8 polls.

While the opposition insists on electronic voter registration, voter identification and result transmission as well as an electronic back-up system, President Uhuru Kenyatta led -Jubilee party thinks otherwise.

Jubilee party wants an “alternative back-up mechanism”, which Raila Odinga-led Cord interprets to mean a manual system that it claims will allow dead people to “vote” for Jubilee.

READ ALSO: Rosemary Odinga is his dad’s ‘manual backup’ for the 2017 presidential race, Jubilee MP claims

Nevertheless, National Assembly and the Senate unanimously passed the 2016 Elections Act (Amendment) Bill, to allow the polls team complimentary mechanism for identifying voters and transmitting election results should electronic systems fail.

In any election circle, Parliament’s five-year term lapses three months to the general election and is dissolved by the president.

Ordinarily, the two-month campaigns for various elective seats are supposed to kick off after Parliament dissolves as provided in law.

Kiambu Women Representative Annah Nyokabi admitted today that lack of quorum will possibly to hamper passage of key bills, motions and reports.

In an interview with X news, Nyokabi disclosed that the 2017-18 budget-making process whose Budget Policy Statement will be presented in the House this week might the first casualty of the snags.

“We are likely to experience lack of quorum till after party nominations, because as you may be aware politicians are back to the grassroots to seek political support for the seats. We expect low turn outs during the house sessions,” Nyokabi said.

READ ALSO: 2013 Presidential candidate Abduba Dida to take on President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 8th elections, under yet-to-be-formed Tunza coalition

“If those who will attend the sessions the level and quality of submission at the floor will be inadequate as their thinking span will be shall and small,” she added.

Last year, both Senate and National Assembly experienced quorum drawbacks, as important House and committee sessions had to be adjourned on occasions for most MPs had camped at the grassroots campaigning.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi registered his displeasure on lack of quorum that hindered some activities last year reminding MPs that taxpayers had given them a role in law-making reprehensibility.

“Neither the Constitution nor the House Standing Orders gives the Speaker any administrative powers to punish members in such matters. We just appeal to members to do their job as required by the law,” Muturi said

READ AlSO: Moment Youtube man Yego a staunch Gunner, briefly became a Spurs fan