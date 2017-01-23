More than Sh300 million spent on Amina’s AU bid

The government has spent more than Sh300 million in crisscrossing the continent to campaign for Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed’s bid to become the next chairperson of the African Union.

Ms Mohamed, with the backing of President Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and the executive, launched her bid for the coveted AU post last year and has since campaigned for support in more than 50 countries across the continent.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i who chairs the Cabinet Committee on the candidature of Amb. Mohamed told a press conference in Nairobi today that the government has already visited 50 African states at an estimated cost of Sh300 million.

Dr Matiang’i said the amount was the original budget for the campaign but admitted that it has since been surpassed.

Benin and Guinea-Bissau are the next stops for the government in her campaigns for Ms Mohamed with visitations scheduled for Wednesday this week.

The vote for the next AU chair takes place at the union’s headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia next Monday.

African heads of state and government are expected to converge in Addis Ababa, where they will elect the next AU chairperson.

“We have at this stage visited more than 50 member states of the African Union, some more than once and we await the results of these successful mission next week,” Dr Matiang’i who was accompanied by Foreign Affairs PS Monicah Juma said.

He expressed optimism that his cabinet colleague will capture the seat arguing that they had conducted a clean campaign in line with AU statutes.

“We are confident that we shall capture this seat as we are on track to success. We have lobbied as expected,” he added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta together with his Deputy William Ruto have in the recent past been visiting various countries to lobby for Ambassador Mohammed’s backing.

Kenya is believed to be banking on her experience and knowledge to drive the African agenda forward.

Various countries including the East Africa Community (EAC) have thrown their weight behind the candidature of the Foreign Affairs minister on the premise of mutual benefits among the states.

Only last week, the East African Business Council among various civil societies endorsed Amina’s candidature though they do not have a vote in the elections.

Ms Mohamed will face Agapito Mba Mokuy of Equatorial Guinea, Abdoulaye Bathily of Senegal and Botswana’s Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi in the vote.

The election of members of the AU Commission held in Kigali, Rwanda, in July 2016 was suspended because, after seven rounds of voting, none of the three contenders for the position of chairman obtained the required two-thirds majority.

The post became vacant after the expiry of the term of South Africa’s Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who had been at the commission’s helm since 2012. She did not apply for a second term.

Ms Mohamed has been in public service for 29 years and was once Kenya’s ambassador/permanent representative at the Kenyan Mission to the United Nations in Geneva.

The UN secretary-general then appointed her the body’s assistant secretary-general and deputy executive director at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi.

The minister has led Kenya in organising global conferences, including the Global Entrepreneurship Summit addressed by US President Barack Obama, the World Trade Organisation’s 14th ministerial conference and recently the 14th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) conference, all in Nairobi.

