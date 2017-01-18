UoN warns dons against going on strike

The management of the University of Nairobi (UoN) has threatened to take disciplinary measures against lecturers and post-graduate medical students who have abandoned programmes to participate in the on-going doctors’ strike.

Lecturers last week issued a seven-day strike notice in which they threatened to down tools from Friday.

But the UoN management says it will not hesitate to taken action, should it establish that students failed to attend to their classes and lecturers abscond duty.

Read also: Striking doctors appeal to Kenyans for understanding

In a written memo to all heads of departments and students yesterday, College of Health Sciences Dean Prof. Fred Were lamented that since the doctors’ strike began 45 days ago some students and lectures have failed to attend their lessons.

College of Health Sciences trains aspiring doctors, dental surgeons, pharmacists, nurses and biochemists.

Prof. Were cited clinical studies such as nursing, medicine, dental surgery had greatly been affected by the boycott of some professors and post-graduate medical students.

“I want to remind you that your clinical duties are part and parcel of your academic work,” Prof were said the circular.

She directed heads of all departments to ensure academic programmes are not disrupted by the striking doctors.

Clinical duties are normally carried out by undergraduate nurses and doctors and include admitting patients and following up on them as the primary care provider.

While doctors taking post-graduate studies are designated to work at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), they withdrew their service since the second week of the 45-day doctors’ strike.

The university’s decision to take punitive action on lecturer/student doctors and dental surgeons participating in the doctors’ strike has been rubbished by the doctors union.

In an interview with X News, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Nairobi branch secretary general Thuranira Kaugira dared the university management to make good their threats warning that their members will not be intimidated.

“We are not cowards and no amounts of threats will make us go back to our working destinations, we want the CBA implement and we will go back,” Dr. Kaugira held.

He noted that doctors affiliated to UoN had withdrawn their services last month in solidarity with their colleagues to push for implementation of the contentious 2013 CBA.