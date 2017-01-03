2016’s greatest art installations

It might have been a terrible year by most accounts but it was a great year for art and here’s what it had to show for it.

1. The Blood Forest by Philippe Echaroux

These seemingly unreal portraits by French photographer Philippe Echaroux highlight deforestation of the Amazon forest. Philippe Echaroux captured a series of photos showing portraits of indigenous Brazilians projected onto the trees of the Amazon rainforest. The project focuses on a Suruí tribe led by a chief named Almir Surui Narayamoga, who had been charged by the Brazilian government to help replant and protect his tribe’s section of the rainforest.

READ ALSO: The 3 greatest reads from 2016

2. The Floating Piers by Christo

Another larger than life installation happens to be the marigold floating piers by contemporary artist Christo. The Floating Piers was first conceived by Christo and Jeanne-Claude together in 1970. Visitors were able experience this work of art by walking on it from Sulzano to Monte Isola and to the island of San Paolo, which was framed by The Floating Piers. The mountains surrounding the lake offered a bird’s-eye view of The Floating Piers, exposing unnoticed angles and altering perspectives.

READ ALSO: Breathtaking wins at the 2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Contest

3. Plexus 35 by Gabriel Dawe

Through mere thread this winding installation at the Toledo Museum of Art enthralled visitors with its hypnotic light-like appearance.

“Mexican-born mixed media and installation artist Gabriel Dawe produces rainbow installations that appear as refracted light beams, ethereal works composed of thousands of multicolor threads.”

READ ALSO: Welcome to the wonderful world of latte art

4. The Rubicon by Jason deCaires Taylor

Yes, this installation is exhibited in an underwater museum called Museo Atlantico. The Rubicon is an ensemble of 40 figures walking across the sea floor (eventually towards a gateway). All sightless, Taylor to Deep Blue, says this work is about climate change and how mankind seems to be heading blindly towards a point of no return.