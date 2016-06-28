Uhuru secures review of immigration rules to allow more Kenyans work in Botswana

Botswana has agreed to review its strict immigration regulations to favour Kenyans interested to work there.

This follows a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his counterpart Ian Khama where he also pushed for ways to boost business engagements between the two countries.

President Kenyatta urged his counterpart to review the rules to enable Kenyan professionals and businesspeople to engage in more business with Botswana.

Kenya and Botswana have had more than 50 years of human capital exchange in several industries and sectors, including education, health, engineering and architecture.

The Kenyan leader requested President Khama for his support to inspire the Botswana business community to exploit the existing investment opportunities in Kenya.

“There is immense unexploited trade potential between our countries. I look forward to your Government’s support in facilitating trade and investment between our countries,” said President Kenyatta.

The two Presidents will today address a Botswana-Kenya Business Forum.

Before holding their bilateral talks, President Khama hosted a State Luncheon in honour of President Kenyatta.

Speaking at the luncheon, the Botswana leader expressed gratitude for the support Kenya has offered his country from independence in developing its manpower.

President Khama said Botswana’s development story can never be complete if it does not include the role played by Kenya.

“Botswana’s development story is not complete without the mention of Kenya, which has for the last five decades rendered true support in the true spirit of solidarity,” said President Khama when he spoke at the Gaborone Convention Centre where he hosted the President and his delegation.

For many decades Kenya has trained Botswana government officials in public administration. Kenya has also trained many Botswana nationals in other fields including railway engineering, agricultural experts, journalists and defence officers.

“We express our gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya for the invaluable support that has been extended to us over the years,” said President Khama.

President Khama said to date very many citizens from Botswana continue to undergo training in Kenya in areas such as agriculture, medicine, economics, meteorology, defence, aviation and community development.

Kenya was one of the first countries to come to Botswana’s support in 1966 when it gained independence and asked for support from fellow African nations.

The Botswana leader commended President Kenyatta for putting in place economic plans that have made Kenya a favourite investment destination.

Khama also supported Kenya’s stand on the closure of the Dadaab refugee camp.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of agreements between Kenya and Botswana on the areas of water and tourism.