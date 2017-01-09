16 people nabbed for Kim Kardashian robbery in Paris

Sixteen people were arrested Monday morning in the Paris region and province during the investigation of the robbery of the American star Kim Kardashian in Paris in October, police sources said, confirming press information.

This operation, carried out under the direction of the Paris Police Brigade (BRB), simultaneously in the Paris region and in the south of France, is the fruit of several weeks of investigations allowed by the exploitation of DNA traces found at the scene of the robbery, detailed another source.

“One of the traces a + matche + with an individual known to the police for acts of robbery and common law matters, and considered as a thug of great scope,” explained this source.

