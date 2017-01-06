Sports Headlines January 6 2016

Ailing Kadenge could meet President Uhuru on Monday

Ailing Football legend Joe Kadenge is set to cross off one more thing from his Bucket list as the former player prepares to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kadenge’s final wish came true on Thursday, January 5th. His has been a long time bucket list, an opportunity to see the President of the republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenya, and those before him, Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi, before his eventual demise.

Government officials from the Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts who visited the icon at his home confirmed Kadenge who was hospitalised on Boxing Day would have his moment with the Head of State on Thursday evening. The iconic player continues to recover from home, one that has been accompanied by superstitions concerning his journey on his world, where he believes he doesn’t have the luxury of time.

Permanent Secretary for Culture Joe Okudo revealed the visit was an instruction from the President who wishes to see Kadenge in the coming days.

Sources from State house indicate the meeting is likely to happen on Monday, January 9th.

Leicester City complete signing of Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester City have signed defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for a reported £15m from Belgian side Genk. The 20-year-old Nigeria international completed his move on Thursday after a work permit was approved, signing a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Ndidi has already trained with the squad and could make his debut in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Everton.

“He’s an impressive player with a big future,” said manager Claudio Ranieri.

Ndidi helped Genk finish top of their Europa League group to secure their place in the knockout stages of this season’s competition.

“I feel I can learn a lot here,” Ndidi told the club’s TV channel. “I try to win the balls for the team – that is one of my main attributes. I have to achieve a lot here.”

Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi makes Chinese Super League move

The 29-year-old Nigerian has played 372 times for Chelsea since joining in 2006 but has not featured this season. He said it had been “an honour” to play for the Stamford Bridge club but it was time to “seek a new challenge”.

Mikel has won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

“I haven’t featured as much this season as I would have liked and I still have many years in the game ahead of me,” Mikel wrote on Twitter in a message to Chelsea fans.

Mikel is the second Chelsea player to move to the Chinese Super League in recent weeks following Oscar’s transfer to Shanghai SIPG.