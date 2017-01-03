Sports Headlines January 3 2016

Arsenal’s manager Arsene Wenger reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arenal held at Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain, 13 December 2016. EPA/PETER POWELL

Arsenal manager criticises Premier League fixture schedule

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes the festive fixture list is the most irregular he has seen in 20 years.

Having beaten Crystal Palace on Sunday, Arsenal visit Bournemouth on Tuesday, while leaders Chelsea wonon Saturday and are not in action until Wednesday.

“In 20 years it is the most uneven Christmas period I have seen on the fixture front,” Wenger said. “The difference of rest periods is absolutely unbelievable, compared to the other teams it is unbelievable.”

Referring to the lucrative television rights deal signed by the Premier League, Wenger – whose side have not won the title since 2004, added: “I don’t know any more whether the Premier League is the master of the fixtures.

“We have to accept that television chooses the games – but I must say on that front that some teams have a bit more luck than others.”

Victory over Palace took Arsenal to third in the table, but they trail Chelsea by nine points before Tuesday’smatch against ninth-placed Bournemouth.

Man City move to fifth place

Manchester United moved level on points with fifth-placed Tottenham after victory at West Ham with a record of 13 games unbeaten in all competitions, the longest run since March 2013.

West Ham who played for 75 minutes with 10 men following the controversial dismissal of Sofiane Feghouli, lost again without scoring for the first time under Bilic.

Referee Mike Dean showed Feghouli a straight red card after the midfielder’s 15th-minute challenge on Phil Jones.

Replays showed it was more of a coming together between two players committed to winning the ball than a reckless tackle meant to cause harm.

Antonio Valencia was guilty of an astonishing miss for the visitors before Juan Mata scored from 10 yards after a clever pass by fellow substitute Marcus Rashford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was one of three players offside when he doubled the lead after Pedro Obiang’s clearance fell to Ander Herrera.

It was Jose Mourinho’s side’s sixth straight Premier League win and their seventh in all competitions.

Man City Boss Pep set for retirement

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is at the edge of his career and will not be coaching at 65.

The Spaniard was in charge at Barcelona and Bayern Munich before replacing Manuel Pellegrini at City last summer.

“I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more,” Guardiola, 45, told NBC prior to his team’s 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday. “I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel the process of my goodbye has already started.”

Guardiola, who gave an awkward post-match interview to BBC Sport – which you can watch at the top of this page, won 14 trophies in four years at Barcelona, including three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

He took a year’s break before joining Bayern in 2013, leading the German team to three successive league titles but missing out on the Champions League.